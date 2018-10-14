Boo at the Zoo offers Halloween candy, games

× 1 of 36 Expand Sydney Cromwell Boo at the Zoo included games, rides, animal encounters, candy and more at the Birmingham Zoo on Oct. 13, 2018. × 2 of 36 Expand Sydney Cromwell Boo at the Zoo included games, rides, animal encounters, candy and more at the Birmingham Zoo on Oct. 13, 2018. × 3 of 36 Expand Sydney Cromwell Boo at the Zoo included games, rides, animal encounters, candy and more at the Birmingham Zoo on Oct. 13, 2018. × 4 of 36 Expand Sydney Cromwell Boo at the Zoo included games, rides, animal encounters, candy and more at the Birmingham Zoo on Oct. 13, 2018. × 5 of 36 Expand Sydney Cromwell Boo at the Zoo included games, rides, animal encounters, candy and more at the Birmingham Zoo on Oct. 13, 2018. × 6 of 36 Expand Sydney Cromwell Boo at the Zoo included games, rides, animal encounters, candy and more at the Birmingham Zoo on Oct. 13, 2018. × 7 of 36 Expand Sydney Costumed kids and adults flocked to the Birmingham Zoo on Oct. 11 and 12 for the start of Boo at the Zoo.

Boo at the Zoo offered trick-or-treating, rides and games, as well as special programs like a "Star Wars" themed encounter with endangered animals. Decorations including lights, inflatables and fake spiders and skeletons set the spooky setting for the after-hours event.

Boo at the Zoo continues Oct. 13-14 and 18-31, from 5 to 9 p.m. each night. Tickets are $8 for members and $10 for non-members for admission, and $15 for members and $18 for non-members to include rides. Details of the event, including special programs, can be found at birminghamzoo.com.