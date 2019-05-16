Brews & BBQ at the zoo

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo. Adults and families can enjoy music, lawn games, animal greetings, train rides, a slide and more at the 2019 Zoo, Brews & Full Moon Bar-B-Que event at the Birmingham Zoo.

The Annual Zoo, Brews & Full Moon Bar-B-Que event returns to the Birmingham Zoo for its fifth year on Saturday, June 22 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Craft beer fans can enjoy a wide variety of options from over 17 breweries throughout Alabama and the Southeast. Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available, and guests can feast on dinner provided by Full Moon Bar-B-Que.

Samil Baker, public relations director at the zoo, said the event is set up similar to a backyard barbecue cookout.

“There will be tents set up offering tasting for different beers and wines,” she said. “Guests can get a sample cup and go around and try each wine and beer.”

The event is for both adults and families and will feature music, lawn games, animal greetings, train rides, a slide and more. A Talladega Superspeedway pace car will also be on display.

“We will have our ambassador animals out and about to take photos with attendees and professionals to educate them on the animals as well,” Baker said.

General admission pricing (plus tax) is $35 for ages 21 and up, $20 for designated drivers and those under 21 and ages 3 and under are free. Limited availability VIP tickets are $75 for 21 and up.

Children’s tickets include admission, dinner, slide and train ride. Adult tickets include admission, dinner, a souvenir beer mug, slide, train and six drink tokens for sampling. VIP adult tickets include 10 drink tokens for sampling, admission, dinner, koozie, souvenir beer mug, slide, train, 5 p.m. early admission and VIP parking.

The zoo will be closed during this private event. Tickets can be purchased at birminghamzoo.com/event/save-the-date-zoo-brews-2019.