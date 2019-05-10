Brooks, Corley, Crafton and Wadlington named Eagle Scouts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shannon Wadlington Four members of Troop 63 in Mountain Brook had their Eagle Scout Court of Honor in April.

An Eagle Court of Honor Ceremony was held April 28 to recognize Wyatt Brooks, Sam Corley, Thomas Crafton and Brett Wadlington. They are members of Boy Scout Troop 63 of Canterbury United Methodist church.

During Brooks’ Scouting career, he earned 21 merit badges and held such leadership positions as den chief, patrol leader, Troop guide and chaplain’s aide. His Eagle Scout project consisted of building two A-frame swings for Tannehill State Park. He is the son of Leslie and Michael Brooks.

While a Scout at Troop 63, Corley earned 21 merit badges. He was senior patrol leader and patrol leader for his leadership positions. His Eagle Scout project was building a bench and fire pit at Tannehill State Park. He is the son of Isabel and Phillip Corley and also their third son to become an Eagle Scout.

During his four years in Troop 63, Crafton earned 23 merit badges. His leadership positions included patrol quartermaster, troop quartermaster and assistant senior patrol leader. Crafton built three picnic tables for Tannehill State Park for his Eagle project. He is the son of Katie and Alan Crafton.

After completing five years in Cub Scouts and four years in Boy Scouts, Wadlington earned 21 merit badges. He was scribe, patrol leader and patrol quartermaster for his leadership positions. For his Eagle project, he built a 30-foot, three-part bench for Trips for Kids. Trips for Kids offer bike classes for underprivileged children. The bench will allow more seating room for their classes. He is the son of Shannon and Van Wadlington.

Submitted by Shannon Wadlington