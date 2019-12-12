Butrus earns Eagle rank

× Expand Photo courtesy of Annie Butrus. Thomas Kevin Butrus of Boy Scout Troop 320 has earned Eagle rank.

Thomas Kevin Butrus earned the rank of Eagle from The Vulcan District Eagle Board on Oct. 10. Butrus is a sophomore at Mountain Brook High School, where he is a member of the varsity lacrosse team, Key Club, Bigtime Ministries and is vice president of the sophomore class. He is a member of St. Elias Catholic Church, where he serves in the youth group. He is the son of Annie and Greg Butrus, and the grandson of Camille Butrus, and the late Mr. Paul R. Butrus and Mr. and Mrs. John R. Kammerer.

Butrus received the Arrow of Light from Pack 320 and continued Boy Scouts as a member of Troop 320. He has served in a number of leadership roles including Patrol Leader (twice), Instructor (three times) and Quartermaster and was elected by his peers into the Order of the Arrow.

Butrus earned 23 merit badges, including the Council’s Polar Bear Award while on a 23-mile hike over three days along the Standing Indian Loop of the Appalachian Trail. He went on the Northern Tier High Adventure trip located in the boundary waters of northern Minnesota and Quetico, Ontario.

Butrus’ Eagle Scout project raised funds, sourced materials, created and installed six custom bookshelves for the Holy Family Cristo Rey School’s new campus in Titusville. The Holy Family Cristo Rey School specializes in combining a rigorous academic program with a Corporate Youth Study program for economically disadvantaged youth.

Submitted by Annie Butrus.