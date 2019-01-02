Butrus earns Eagle Scout rank

× Expand Submitted by Deirdre Knight John Butrus.

John Butrus is a junior at Mountain Brook High School, where he is a member of the Debate Team, the Sword and Shield newspaper staff, Interact Club, Scholar’s Bowl Team and Spanish Honor Society. He is also a member of the Youth Leadership Forum of Birmingham class of 2019 and of St. Elias Catholic Church, where he serves in the youth group.

He is the son of Annie and Greg Butrus, the grandson of Camille Butrus, the late Mr. Paul R. Butrus and Mr. and Mrs. John R. Kammerer.

Butrus has served in a number of leadership roles within Troop 320 including Senior Patrol Leader, Chaplain Aide, Quartermaster (twice), and Patrol Leader (twice). He was elected into the Order of the Arrow, earned 25 merit badges, hiked 236 miles, paddled 194 miles, camped 106 nights and has attended five high adventure trips.

John’s Eagle Scout project created four cedar picnic tables for the Holy Family Cristo Rey School in Ensley, which specializes in a combining a rigorous academic program with a Corporate Youth Study program for economically challenged youth.

