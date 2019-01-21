Camellia Show back for 69th year to celebrate state flower

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Camellia Society. Entries on display at the 68th annual Camellia Show at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens in February 2018. The show typically features more than 200 blooms.

The Birmingham Camellia Society continues a long tradition when it hosts the annual Camellia Show in the Birmingham Botanical Gardens auditorium Saturday, Feb. 23.

The event, in its 69th year, is a chance to celebrate the popular flower, which has more than 200 species.

“Camellias are beautiful and come in many sizes, forms and colors,” said Cindy Warriner, society president. But this year’s show will be special, according to Warriner.

“We’ll be joining other Alabama camellia societies in celebrating the 60th anniversary of the camellia becoming the state flower,” she said.

The camellia achieved this honor in 1959 despite being native to Asia. “What makes that particularly special is that they bloom in the winter,” Warriner said. “Camellias are not difficult to raise. Most varieties do not require a lot of sun and, once they're established, will almost take care of themselves.”

At the show, local gardeners put their best blooms up against each other and have them reviewed by certified American Camellia Society judges. More than 200 blooms are typically entered in the show.

Submissions are taken between 9 and 11 a.m. the day of the show, and members will be available to assist people who wish to enter.

Judging will take place from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The show will be open to the public from 1-5 p.m.

Admission and entry to the show is free, but plants will not be for sale during the event.

To learn more about the show or the society, find “Birmingham Alabama Camellia Society” on Facebook.