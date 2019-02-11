Canterbury United Methodist Church hosts Rise Against Hunger event

× 1 of 8 Expand Neal Embry Volunteers help prepare food as part of Canterbury United Methodist Church’s Rise Against Hunger event on Feb. 10. × 2 of 8 Expand Neal Embry David Fowler helps prepare food as part of Canterbury United Methodist Church’s Rise Against Hunger event on Feb. 10. × 3 of 8 Expand Neal Embry Volunteers help prepare food as part of Canterbury United Methodist Church’s Rise Against Hunger event on Feb. 10. × 4 of 8 Expand Neal Embry Eleanor Hudson, left, and Millie Taylor, right, taste the food at Canterbury United Methodist Church’s Rise Against Hunger event on Feb. 10. × 5 of 8 Expand Neal Embry Volunteers help prepare food for Canterbury United Methodist Church’s Rise Against Hunger event on Feb. 10. × 6 of 8 Expand Neal Embry Young volunteers help get a box ready to go out during the Canterbury United Methodist Church’s Rise Against Hunger event on Feb. 10. × 7 of 8 Expand Neal Embry AJ McCray, left, helps pack a box to go toward hungry children in third-world countries during Canterbury United Methodist Church’s Rise Against Hunger event on Feb. 10. × 8 of 8 Expand Neal Embry Robert Lowe helps pack food during Canterbury United Methodist Church’s Rise Against Hunger event on Feb. 10. Prev Next

Volunteers packed Canterbury Hall at Canterbury United Methodist Church on Sunday, Feb. 10, in order to pack meals for the Rise Against Hunger event.

Rise Against Hunger aims to help distribute hundreds of thousands of meals to third-world-countries while also helping children stay in school.

The event continued Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.