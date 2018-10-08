Carousels fall luncheon held in October

A delicious fall luncheon was held on Oct. 2 at the Mountain Brook Club for members of Carousels Dance Club. New officers for the 2018-19 year are President Beverly Register, Secretary Ann Harvey, Treasurer Charlotte Donald and Assistant Treasurer Patsy Norton.  Sahra Cox Lee is the yearbook chairman and Sarah Creveling is the publicity chairman. A dinner and dance on Feb. 15, 2019 at the Country Club of Birmingham is being planned by Fay Hall and Kathleen Petznick.

Submitted by Sarah Creveling

