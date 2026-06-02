CASA volunteers serve as steady presence for children in foster care

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. CASA volunteers gather at O’Neal Public Library.

On quiet mornings in Mountain Brook, as the steady rhythm of daily life takes hold, some residents are preparing for a unique responsibility. It is work that happens in courtrooms and foster homes across Jefferson County, where children move through systems they did not choose, through situations they do not understand.

These residents are volunteers with CASA of Jefferson County, serving as Court Appointed Special Advocates. Judges assign them to advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect, enabling them to become a consistent presence in lives often marked by disruption.

“We are the eyes and ears of the court,” said Executive Director Kelly Burke.

The role is simple to describe but difficult to carry. Volunteers visit children at least once a month; get to know foster parents, biological families and other caregivers; and monitor whether court-ordered services are actually happening. They gather details that may not appear in official reports, then bring those observations back to the courtroom with a focuson the child.

Across Jefferson County, roughly 1,500 cases move through family court at any given time. About 300 children are currently served by CASA volunteers. The need, however, continues to outpace the number of advocates available.

Expand Photos by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Volunteer Amanda Wilson encourages CASA Executive Director Kelly Burke.

For retired educator Catherine Shields, the decision to volunteer came from a lifelong belief that children need steady support. Her first case began in 2022 and quickly revealed how much that consistency matters.

“For 18 months, there were three different DHR workers,” she said. “I was the consistent person in that child’s life.”

That presence can shape how a case unfolds. CASA volunteers often spend more uninterrupted time following a child’s story than anyone else involved, and judges rely on their perspective. Shields recalled being asked directly for her recommendation, a moment that underscored both the responsibility and the trust placed in volunteers.

“You realize they want to know what you see,” she said.

Children in the foster system often move multiple times, and each move can mean a new school, a new routine and new uncertainty. Volunteers become a thread of continuity, people who know the children beyond paperwork.

Volunteer Elizabeth Kanter said she felt called to serve, wanting to intentionally give her time and attention to children who might otherwise go unheard.

“It’s emotionally taxing, but it’s rewarding,” she said. “You feel for the children, but your focus has to be the best outcome for the child.”

Between court dates, volunteers step into homes and sit with families, often in difficult circumstances. Amanda Wilson said those visits reveal the complexity behind each case.

“Families may love their children and want to stay together,” Wilson said. “But struggles and instability can make that difficult.”

That balance is central to the work. Burke said most cases exist in shades of gray, where love and care do not always align in ways that ensure safety or stability.

“Most parents love their kids,” Burke said. “But loving and caring is different.”

For Grace Murphy, the impact is measured one child at a time. She said the role allows volunteers to step into children’s lives during difficult moments and offer some measure of grounding.

Expand Photos by Karim Shamsi-Basha. CASA volunteer Rebecca Tucker was a foster parent for years before joining CASA.

“You’re helping them through one of the toughest times of their lives,” Murphy said. “It’s also a tangible way to serve beyond the boundaries of daily life.”

The work requires training in recognizing abuse and neglect, understanding mental health and substance use, and approaching families with cultural sensitivity. Volunteers are also supported in managing the emotional weight of the work, often described as secondary trauma.

Still, there are moments that stay with volunteers long after a case ends. Kanter recalled receiving a message from someone she had worked with that expressed gratitude in a way that affirmed the importance of simply showing up.

For Rebecca Tucker, the work is informed by experience. She served as a foster parent for more than a decade and saw firsthand how stretched the system can be. CASA volunteers, she said, help ensure that children do not get lost in the process.

“Without someone focused on the child, a case can go on for a long time,” she said.

New volunteers quickly learn the weight of the role. Kate Hollingsworth said her first court appearance left her nervous but aware of the responsibility she carried.

“I was shaking all day,” she said. “But you realize you’re a voice for the voiceless.”

Volunteers say the experience reshapes how they see their community and deepens their understanding of how early intervention can change the trajectory of a child’s life.

CASA continues to recruit volunteers from across Mountain Brook and Jefferson County, with a particular need for more men to reflect the diversity of the children served. Volunteers come from a wide range of backgrounds, united by a willingness to commit time, attention and care.

Burke said the need for more volunteers remains urgent. There are more children who could benefit from a CASA volunteer than there are people currently able to serve. Many of the families involved face economic hardship, and the situations children come from are often complex and challenging.

Still, the goal remains steady. Whenever possible, children are reunited with their families in safe and stable conditions. When that is not possible, CASA works to ensure they find the best possible placement and the support the children need moving forward.

Recently, volunteers connected with the community at a CASA table inside a local coffee shop. Among them was board member Patrick Dogan, who joined the organization after seeing its impact firsthand.

“I was invited to a CASA event and saw the impact on a young woman coming through the foster care system,” Dogan said. “Her life was better because of CASA. That story stayed with me.”

Now serving on the board, Dogan said the work is both meaningful and necessary — from advocacy to fundraising efforts that sustain the program.

“On a personal level, I grew up in a stable household,” he said. “To be able to help children who don’t know what that looks like matters.”

Across Jefferson County, in courtrooms where decisions shape futures, there is often someone present who has taken the time to understand a child’s story. That volunteer has chosen to step into a role that requires patience, empathy and resolve.

And in that moment, when a child’s future is being decided, that presence can make all the difference.