Contois - Sullivan

× Expand Submitted by Margaret Sullivan The wedding will be Sept. 21, 2019 in Rancho Santa Fe, CA.

Dr. and Mrs. Leo Mark Contois of Farmington, CT, announce the engagement of their daughter, Mallory Rose Contois, to Dr. Thomas Barrett Sullivan, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Thomas Sullivan of Mountain Brook.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. George Clement Contois of Winooski, VT and the late Dr. and Mrs. Jack Richard Muth of Long Island, NY.

Miss Contois is a 2008 graduate of Farmington High School, Farmington, CT, and received her B.A. Magna Cum Laude from Duke University in 2012. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Order of Omega and Delta Delta Delta social sorority. Miss Contois is employed by national real estate broker Compass Real Estate, as operations lead in La Jolla, CA.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Mrs. Martha Ann Sullivan and the late Mr. Ralph Glyn Sullivan of Birmingham and the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Kuykendall of Liberty Park. Dr. Sullivan is a 2006 graduate of Mountain Brook High School. He attended Duke University where he received his B.S.E. in Biomedical Engineering with honors in 2010 and was a member of Kappa Alpha Order social fraternity. He attended Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio where he received his M.D. in 2014 and was awarded membership in Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Dr. Sullivan is a resident orthopedic surgeon at the University of California San Diego Medical Center in San Diego, CA.

The wedding will be Sept. 21, 2019 in Rancho Santa Fe, CA.

Submitted by Margaret Sullivan