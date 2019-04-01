Hall-Fall engagement

× Expand Photo courtesy of Louise Fall Wesley Franklin Fall and Jordan Tate.

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wayne Hall of Hawkinsville, GA, announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordan Tate, to Wesley Franklin Fall, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wyatt Franklin Fall of Mountain Brook.The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Melvin Eugene Clemons of Prattville, and the late Mr. Melvin Eugene Clemons and the late Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Wayne Hall of Prattville. Miss Hall is a graduate of Colorado Springs Christian School and Auburn University, where she earned a bachelor of science in rehabilitation and disability studies and a master of public administration. She was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and was the national president of Silver Wings, the civilian counterpart to the Air Force ROTC. Miss Hall is currently a national Silver Wings consultant and is employed by the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program as the Voting Rights Advocate for the state of Alabama.The prospective groom is the grandson of Mrs. Ray Osborne Welborn of Laurel, MS, and the late Mr. Ray Osborne Welborn and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ira Veltus Fall Jr. of Ellisville, MS.Mr. Fall is a graduate of Mountain Brook High School and Auburn University, where he earned a bachelor of science in industrial and systems engineering. He was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and served as president from 2015-16. Mr. Fall is employed as an engineer at Mercedes-Benz United States International in Vance.The wedding will be June 29 at Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook.

Submitted by Louise Fall