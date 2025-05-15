Chad Zaucha named new YMCA of Greater Birmingham CEO

Expand Photo courtesy of YMCA of Greater Birmingham YMCA of Greater Birmingham names Chad Zaucha as new CEO. He brings 20+ years of experience and will succeed longtime leader Dan Pile on June 2.

Chad Zaucha, a YMCA executive with deep national ties to the movement, will become the next CEO of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham in June — bringing two decades of leadership experience to one of the city's largest community nonprofits.

He’ll officially step into the role June 2, succeeding longtime leader Dan Pile, who retired earlier this month.

Zaucha most recently served as president and CEO of the YMCA of Muncie in Indiana. A graduate of Indiana State University, he began his Y career in Brazil, Indiana, and has since led nearly every area of YMCA operations — from youth programming to wellness and capital projects. Over the years, he has helped raise more than $50 million in capital funding, grow endowments and launch grant strategies.

Nationally, Zaucha is an active figure in the YMCA movement. He currently serves on Y-USA’s National Human Resources Task Force and chairs the Indiana State Alliance of YMCAs. He’s also a frequent presenter at national conferences such as NAYDO and the General Assembly.

For Zaucha, the move to Birmingham also marks a personal milestone. He and his wife, Ashlee, will relocate with their four children — Reese, Brecke, Ryker and Beaux.

“Our committee sought a visionary leader with a bias for action who could build on the foundation already established by Dan,” said board chair Chip Watts. “We wholeheartedly believe Chad is that person. The board thanks Dan Pile for his service and the legacy he leaves.”

An outdoorsman and health enthusiast, Zaucha enjoys fishing, golf, reading and spending time with family and friends.

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham was founded in 1884 and now operates membership branches in Mountain Brook, Homewood, Hoover, Trussville, Alabaster, Pelman and downtown Birmingham. It also oversees Camp Cosby, two youth centers and dozens of after-school programs across the metro area.

Learn more at ymcabham.org.