Chamber announces Mountain Brook Restaurant Trail winner

× Expand Submitted by Molly Wallace, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Bert Amason accepts his Grand Prize contents.

After going through entries for the Restaurant Trail challenge, the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce announced Bert Amason as the 2019 Mountain Brook Restaurant Trail winner.

The chamber had 28 finishers (meaning they ate at all 48 Mountain Brook restaurants throughout the year), and they entered all their names into a drawing for the Grand Prize — $1,800 in value, including a night's stay and cooking school experience from The Grand Bohemian, various restaurant gift cards and Village Gold.

Bert Amason was the lucky one whose name was drawn. The chamber had so much fun following the trail. In total, 72 accounts took on at least part of the trail by posting to #i8mb, and #i8mb posts have been made 1714 (and counting) times this year on Instagram.

