× Expand Photo courtesy of Britney Garner. Mountain Brook Mayor Graham Smith and City Council member Becky Holt met with Cherokee Bend Brownie Troop 26113 at the Scout House in Crestline. Top row: Smith, Lexie White, Holt, Mae Garner. Middle row: Ellie Wilkes, Bri Shown, Vivian Rediker, Nora Henderson, Gwinnie Dorgan, Mary Grace Brown. Front row: Maggie Flachsbart, Valentina White and Lavinia Walters.

The Cherokee Bend Girl Scout Brownie Troop 26113 recently met with Mountain Brook Mayor Graham Smith and City Council member Becky Holt at the Scout House in Crestline for a lesson on how their city works.

Smith and Holt talked with the girls about how many people live in Mountain Brook, what city government does to keep the city running, how the City Council operates, how decisions are made and how residents can have a voice in local government.

The Brownies also got to try democracy for themselves. The girls voted on whether dogs should be allowed on the Crestline field, with each one casting a ballot to see firsthand how the voting process works.

The troop thanked Smith and Holt for taking the time to meet with the girls and make local government a little more personal.

- Submitted by Britney Garner