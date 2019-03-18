Gardens host packed house at 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival

× 1 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson Students from St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus, Georgia at the entrance to the Japanese Gardens. × 2 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival took place inside the Japanese Gardens at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. × 3 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival took place inside the Japanese Gardens at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. × 4 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival took place inside the Japanese Gardens at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. × 5 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson Children play on the stage before their performance. × 6 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson Children play on the stage before their performance. × 7 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson Children perform a song and dance at the 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival. × 8 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson Children perform a song and dance at the 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival. × 9 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson Children perform a song and dance at the 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival. × 10 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson Children perform a song and dance at the 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival. × 11 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival took place inside the Japanese Gardens at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. × 12 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival took place inside the Japanese Gardens at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. × 13 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson Many tents, including the one by the Japan American Society of Alabama, were set up at the festival. × 14 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival took place inside the Japanese Gardens at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. × 15 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival took place inside the Japanese Gardens at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. × 16 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival took place inside the Japanese Gardens at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. × 17 of 17 Expand Anne Dawson The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival took place inside the Japanese Gardens at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Prev Next

Every parking space in the Birmingham Botanical Gardens lot was full on Saturday, March 16, with people from all over wanting to take part in the 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival. One group from St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School even came all the way from Columbus, Georgia.

Goers could enjoy the sights of the Japanese Gardens — including the many streams flowing throughout the garden — or any of the tents with information about local organizations. Authentic food was available for purchase.

Over by the stage, various performances took place throughout the day, including those by Briarwood Japanese Church, Daikin America Taiko Drum Team, Birmingham Quilter's Guild and more.