Chopped competition coming to EOL

Photo courtesy of Emmet O'Neal Library. Emmet O'Neal Library will host its annual Chopped event on June 29.

In late June, the Emmet O’Neal Library will be testing kids’ kitchen knowledge with an annual cooking event: Chopped.

Michelle Cheng, with the library adult department, said EOL Chopped was initially supposed to just be a one-time event in 2012. It had a big turnout, however, and she said it has been an annual event for the library since.

Cheng said it has continued “because of its popularity and because we think it’s important to share and develop life skills with our teens, and they seem to have an interest in programs like those.”

Running on June 29 from 1 to 5 p.m., teens will be given general ingredients, like pasta, vegetables or fruit, and will work to create dishes for judges.

During the first run through of the event, Cheng said EOL tried to instill guidelines and random ingredients like the TV show, but they have since decided to let the teens use their own ideas and food knowledge to put together what they want. This lets them “use creativity and develop a sense of taste and explore,” Cheng said.

Cheng said the recipes can be created individually, but most work in groups to make up to three dishes.

Participants will have access to kitchen supplies like knives, cutting boards and gas burners. Cheng said teens can look forward to a fun afternoon that helps them become more comfortable in the kitchen.

EOL Chopped is for rising seventh-graders through graduating seniors. Registration is required at eolib.org/event/1871422.