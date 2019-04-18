City Hall hosts 2nd annual Citizen Appreciation Day on May 4

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. The large Lava Twist bounce slide was a popular feature in the kid’s zone at the 2018 Citizen Appreciation Day at Mountain Brook City Hall.

The city of Mountain Brook will host its second annual Citizen Appreciation Day in Crestline on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Like the inaugural Citizen Appreciation Day in 2018, this year’s event is free and will be held on the front lawn of City Hall. The event will again feature food and entertainment for Mountain Brook residents, as well as a wide variety of city information, according to municipal court magistrate supervisor Heather Richards.

The city will provide free hot dogs, chips and water; a live band; and a kid zone with a touch-a-truck, face painting and a bounce slide.

”We will also have informational tents with every [city] department represented,” Richards said.

In 2018, about 10 tents were set up with staff from all of the departments, including the Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works, Parks & Recreation and Emmet O’Neal Library.

The police and fire departments will also have some vehicles on display.

Richards came up with the event last year as a fun way for residents to learn about the many services the city offers.

She told Village Living prior to the 2018 event that she wanted to help residents create a relationship with the departments and “put a face with a name.”

She said she was pleased with the result. “I had several people come up to me thanking me for starting such an event,” Richards said.

The event is “special because it is our, the city's, opportunity to give back to the residents.

For more information, call 802-2400 or go to mtnbrook.org.