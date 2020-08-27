City honors much-loved cashier ‘Ms. Arrelia’ at the Crestline Piggly Wiggly

× Expand Photo courtesy Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Arrelia Callins, a long-time employee at the Piggly Wiggly in Crestline Village, was honored in August by the city. Mayor Stewart Welch III presents Callins with a copy of the proclamation. City Councilor Philip Black stands behind Welch.

Arrelia Callins started working at the Piggly Wiggly in Crestline Village in July 1989, and the cashier is arguably the most popular employee at the iconic market.

In more than 30 years, Callins has never missed a day of work for any reason other than illness, and she’s known for coming in every day with a smile for everyone.

Her efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, even by the city of Mountain Brook.

On Aug. 5, the Mountain Brook City Council approved a proclamation signed by Mayor Stewart Welch III that honored Callins.

The proclamation proclaims the city’s appreciation for “the great work and positive impact” that Callins has offered Mountain Brook.

“Callins has encountered, befriended and loved multiple generations and all walks of life in and beyond the Mountain Brook community,” according to the proclamation.“Each of these individuals considers themselves to be one of Ms. Arrelia’s favorites; a treasure known to be true for all who hold it.

“Her friendship is everlasting and has made the greater Mountain Brook community a better place because she has been among us,” the proclamation states. “Ms. Arrelia is loved by us all and we know her love in return.”

Callins is a legendary employee at a equally legendary local store, which is affectionately known as “The Pig.”

The original Piggly Wiggly in Crestline Village closed to great sadness in November 2013.

Just prior to the closing, Callins shared her feelings about the community where she had worked for so long.

“You have to live in Crestline to know why Crestline is so special,” she told Village Living. “[The people here] showed me what Christianity really was. It’s about giving, caring and loving.”

Callins also worked as a cashier at the old Winn-Dixie in Crestline for about 15 years beginning in about 1970. She was the first African-American cashier at that store.

The Crestline Piggly Wiggly reopened in its new location at 41 Church St. to great fanfare in June 2016.

In May 2016, prior to the opening, co-owner Andy Virciglio assured the public that Callins would be back when the store reopened.

“Ms. Arrelia will be back,” Virciglio told Village Living. “You better believe she will be.”

At the opening, after former Mayor Terry Oden cut the ribbon on the new store, shoppers began filling their baskets. When they started checking out, Callins’ register had the longest line, Village Living reported.

Callins has also achieved some local acclaim apart from her duties at the Piggly Wiggly.

She was immortalized by visual artist Liz Landgren in 2015. Landgren, a painter who grew up shopping at the Piggly Wiggly, did a portrait of Callins called “Arrelia.”

She sold prints of the painting and gave a framed print to Callins. The original painting was given to O’Neal Library.

Callins was chosen recently by Maranathan Academy, a nonprofit alternative school in Birmingham specializing in critically at-risk youth and adults, to be the honoree of the Focused & Fabulous 2020 Fashion Show, according to the city’s proclamation.

Proceeds from the fashion show, which was to be held Aug. 20, benefit the scholarship program at the academy.

The event was billed as the academy’s first-ever virtual luncheon and fashion show, and the event website referred to Callins as “an icon of Southern hospitality.”

“Callins is the living embodiment of all of the character traits that Maranathan strives to instill in its students — faith in God, determination to live an integrity filled life, love for mankind, a strong work ethic and the ability to treat all people kindly and with respect,” the city proclamation states.