CJFS honoring local businessman, philanthropist

Hal Abroms, a longtime Mountain Brook philanthropist and businessman, will be honored at Collat Jewish Family Service’s tenth annual “Hands Up Together” event at 4 p.m. April 28 at the Alabama School of Fine Arts’ Day Theatre.

Entertainment will be by Las Vegas’ Rat Pack Revue, followed by wine and cheese reception. Proceeds will help CJFS provide care and support for older adults, regardless of faith or financial ability.  For tickets and more information, please email elaine@cjfsbham.org, visit cjfsbham.org/donate-now/ or call 879-3438.

