Clark completes Capitol Hill internship

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced in August that Mountain Brook’s Madison Clark has completed an internship in his Washington office.

During Clark’s time in Shelby’s Capitol Hill office, she carried out a multitude of congressional tasks. Clark researched pertinent information for legislative staffers on topics ranging from NASA and national defense to health care and medical research funding. Additionally, she led constituent tours of the U.S. Capitol, as well as served the citizens of Alabama by assisting with various requests.

“Madison Clark was a huge help to my office and the people of Alabama during her time as an intern here in Washington,” Shelby said. “Participating in the Congressional Internship Program gives students interested in government and public service a unique opportunity to experience the day-to-day workings of Capitol Hill while learning about our nation’s legislative process. I am grateful for Madison’s hard work and know she has a bright future ahead of her.”

Clark is currently attending the University of Alabama, where she is a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She is interested in pursuing a degree that combines both health care and international policy.

“Serving as an intern for Senator Shelby has been an honor and privilege that I will always cherish,” Clark said. “I’ve learned through my experience that serving others by listening and respecting their ideas and values is the first step to bringing positive change to our society. Having the opportunity to serve in this way has motivated me to continue the efforts that leaders of our government strive to do every day. Working alongside other interns and staffers that are brilliant as well as hard working has been an unrivaled experience, and I know that I will forever be inspired. Senator Shelby and his dedicated staff define and embody what government service means to our country and the great state of Alabama.”

Shelby’s Congressional Internship Program is open to students who exhibit an interest in government and public service.

Submitted by Laura Clark.