Colonial Dames hold fall meeting

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Edwina Vahle. Catherine Smith, Susan Lowder, Membership Chair Julia Wilcox, Holly Goodbody and Tricia Ford at theColonial Dames’ fall meeting Oct. 24 at the Mountain Brook Club. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Edwina Vahle. Golden Dame Amy Smith Scott, Nancy Ward Smith and Alabama State President Mary Turner at thegroup’s fall meeting at the Mountain Brook Club on Oct. 24. Prev Next

The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the state of Alabama, Birmingham Center held its annual fall meeting at the Mountain Brook Club on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Birmingham Center Chair Carolyn Satterfield greeted new members Tricia Long Ford, Holly Cole Goodbody, Catherine Smith,Jane Goings and Susan Lowder. The Young Dames (under 45 years old) included Dr. Mary Kinney, Lowe Corley, Gray Miller, Lindsay Smith Puckett, Patricia Lawrence Stutts and Madelyn Fletcher Hereford.

Alabama State President Mary Turner introduced Nancy Ward Smith, the newest Golden Dame, whose 50 years in good standing earned a special certificate. Also in attendance were past Birmingham Presidents Henrietta Emack, Kathy Myatt, Grace Whatley, Julia Wilcox, Frances Wheelock, Liza Petznick and Kathryn Porter.

Dr. Alex McClure Colvin, public programs curator for the Alabama Archives, gave an informative and entertaining talk, “George Washington and the Creek Nation Treaty of New York."

Dames in Alabama are very familiar with Colvin. She is also the 2011 NSCDA Scholar from Samford and the recipient of two Auburn Dames awards.

A special thanks to Cameron Crowe for the wonderful decorations, menu and lovely fall decorations.

In keeping with this year’s theme, George and Martha Washington, upcoming events planned by Patty Ringland, Historical Activities Chair, are a book club to discuss Brian Kilmeade’s “George Washington’s Secret Six,” led by Carolyn Satterfield, and a field trip to Columbiana for the Harrison Museum of George Washington and American Village’s Mount Vernon.

The Young Dames will have a gathering in December organized by Carlen Williams, AK Hardeman and Katie Nelson.

Submitted by Edwina Vahle.