Color run back for 3rd year

Photo by Layton Dudley. Runners are sprayed with dye during the 2018 Color4Friendship run. This year's event is scheduled for March 17.

One of Mountain Brook’s only color runs will return for its third year.

On March 17, the Color4Friendship run will take place at the Levite Jewish Community Center. The 1-mile race is untimed and begins at 1:30 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the Friendship Circle of Alabama.

Race organizers said the Friendship Circle provides social recreational programs for children with special needs. The organization also offers support for families and promotes inclusion of the broader special needs community.

According to the group’s website, “Friendship Circle is founded upon the idea that within each person is a soul; and that soul is equal and worthy of boundless love. With this inspiration, the lives of the families we serve are enhanced while the volunteers reap the rewards of selfless giving.”

Race organizers said many families with children who have special needs feel alone and excluded from the general community. Color4Friendship exists to encourage inclusion and kindness.

Registration is open to everyone, event organizers said, including those who have strollers, wheelchairs and dogs. Registration is $12 per runner and comes with a white T-shirt, sweatband, runner’s bib and glasses. All can be worn to collect paint during the run and post-race color throw.

The event, which is sponsored by Diamonds Direct, will be followed by a barbecue lunch and entertainment.

Event organizers said last year’s edition drew 250 people and raised around $35,000, mainly through corporate sponsors. This year, they are aiming for 400 participants.

People can register at color4friendship.com.