Crestline Tent Sale attracts local shoppers

Crestline Tent Sale
The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well.
Participating vendors varied from women's boutiques to sporting goods to home decor.
The warm, sunny weather helped draw shoppers to walk throughout the tents located up and down Church Street. The event encouraged shopping local and supporting local Mountain Brook stores.