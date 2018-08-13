Crestline Tent Sale attracts local shoppers

by

×

1 of 14

Crestline Tent Sale_2.jpg

Layton Dudley

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. Shoppers strolled through the tents throughout the day.

×

2 of 14

Crestline Tent Sale_3.jpg

Layton Dudley

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. Shoppers strolled through the tents throughout the day.

×

3 of 14

Crestline Tent Sale

Layton Dudley

Crestline Tent Sale

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. Shoppers strolled through the tents throughout the day.

×

4 of 14

Crestline Tent Sale_6.jpg

Layton Dudley

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. Shoppers strolled through the tents throughout the day.

×

5 of 14

Crestline Tent Sale_7.jpg

Layton Dudley

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. Shoppers strolled through the tents throughout the day.

×

6 of 14

Crestline Tent Sale_9.jpg

Layton Dudley

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. Shoppers strolled through the tents throughout the day.

×

7 of 14

Crestline Tent Sale_10.jpg

Layton Dudley

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. Shoppers strolled through the tents throughout the day.

×

8 of 14

Crestline Tent Sale_13.jpg

Layton Dudley

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. Shoppers strolled through the tents throughout the day.

×

9 of 14

Crestline Tent Sale_21.jpg

Layton Dudley

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. Shoppers strolled through the tents throughout the day.

×

10 of 14

Crestline Tent Sale_22.jpg

Layton Dudley

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. Shoppers strolled through the tents throughout the day.

×

11 of 14

Crestline Tent Sale_27.jpg

Layton Dudley

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. Shoppers strolled through the tents throughout the day.

×

12 of 14

Crestline Tent Sale_15.jpg

Layton Dudley

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. Shoppers strolled through the tents throughout the day.

×

13 of 14

Crestline Tent Sale_20.jpg

Layton Dudley

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. Shoppers strolled through the tents throughout the day.

×

14 of 14

Crestline Tent Sale_26.jpg

Layton Dudley

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. Shoppers strolled through the tents throughout the day.

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well.

Participating vendors varied from women's boutiques to sporting goods to home decor. 

The warm, sunny weather helped draw shoppers to walk throughout the tents located up and down Church Street. The event encouraged shopping local and supporting local Mountain Brook stores.

Tags

by

Issu: Village Living September 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues