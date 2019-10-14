Cross becomes Eagle Scout

× Expand Photo courtesy of Margaret Cross. Everett Cross of Boy Scout Troop 28 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Everett Cross, a member of Boy Scout Troop 28 at Independent Presbyterian Church, earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Vulcan District Eagle Board on Oct. 10. In his scouting career, he earned 21 merit badges, camped out 34 nights and received the God and Country award. Everett served in several leadership positions, including patrol leader, quartermaster and historian. He also attended the High Adventure Sea Base trip in the Bahamas. He is the son of Margaret and Morgan Cross.

Everett’s Eagle Scout project was completed at the Independent Presbyterian Church Children’s Fresh Air Farm in Bluff Park. He built a retaining wall to provide a level picnic area at a pavilion for other scouts and the public to enjoy. Everett is a senior at Mountain Brook High School. He is an active member of Independent Presbyterian Church as an Acolyte Captain and a member of the Youth Grant Team.

Submited by Margaret Cross.