Custom piece in Smile-A-Mile named for local family

× Expand Janice McKinney, Nancy Goedecke, Roddy McKinney, Bruce Hooper, Lee McKinney, Danny McKinney, Bevelle Worthen and Carrie Pomeroy stand on the newly dedicated Mount McKinney.

Smile-A-Mile recently had a dedication ceremony for “Mount McKinney” in the organization’s new facility, Smile-A-Mile Place. Mount McKinney, named for the Mountain Brook family who provided a generous donation to Smile-A-Mile, is a prominent one-of-a-kind piece custom designed for Smile-A-Mile.

“Mount McKinney represents the peaks and valleys of a childhood cancer journey,” said Executive Director Bruce Hooper. “It means even more that this feature is dedicated for a family that has made such an impact on Smile-A-Mile.”

Smile-A-Mile is truly grateful for the McKinney family and their commitment to helping fulfill the mission of providing hope, healing and love for families on the childhood cancer journey.

In attendance were Janice and Roddy McKinney, Lee McKinney (board member), Danny McKinney, Nancy Goedecke (board member), Bevelle Worthen (board president), Carrie Pomeroy (board member), Bruce Hooper (executive director) participants of Smile-A-Mile’s day camp, volunteers and Smile-A-Mile staff.

Submitted by Savannah Lanier, Smile-A-Mile