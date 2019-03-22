Dan Anderson Lax Classic returns after 2018 washout

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tom Lewis. The 16th annual Dan Anderson Lacrosse Classic will be April 13-14 at Rathmell Sports Park.

Tom Lewis and Tracey Anderson made a difficult decision last April.

Due to a discouraging forecast of severe weather, the two organizers of the Dan Anderson Lacrosse Classic canceled the event for the first time in its 15-year history.

“It brought tears to my eyes and Tracey’s eyes,” Lewis said.

This year, they’re hoping for a storm-free weekend.

The 16th annual lacrosse classic will be April 13-14 at Rathmell Sports Park. The tournament usually draws between 40 and 50 teams from as far away as Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky.

“It’s a well-run tournament, if I may say so myself,” Lewis said. “We do a good job of making sure everything gets taken care of.”

The tournament will feature five divisions: girls high school, girls 15U, girls 13U, boys 15U and boys 13U. Lewis said teams are guaranteed six standard games plus two Braveheart games, which feature one field player and a goalie from each team.

“The hardest part is the schedule, taking 40 teams and making sure there’s a good, competitive schedule,” Lewis said.

Lewis and Tracey Anderson started the tournament in 2003 to honor Anderson’s husband, Dan. Dan Anderson was heavily involved in the Mountain Brook lacrosse community, serving as a coach and on the local lacrosse association board.

He passed away from melanoma skin cancer.

“We decided to do a little lacrosse event in his honor,” Lewis said.

The tournament started with four teams and has since grown exponentially.

Lewis said that tournament proceeds, which he labeled as a “hefty” amount, are donated to local organizations working to fight cancer.

Last year, the tournament benefited the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center.

For all event inquiries, email Lewis at lewist@msn.com.