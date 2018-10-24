David Roye Marshall III earns Eagle Scout rank

× Expand Courtesy of Ben Crabtree David Roye Marshall III of Mountain Brook was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.

David Roye Marshall III of Mountain Brook was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout in a Court of Honor on May 6, 2018.

As a member of Troop 53 at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Marshall earned 28 merit badges and a Bronze Palm, served in leadership positions and participated in many service projects. For his Eagle Scout project, Marshall designed and built directional trail signs for Jemison Parkway, which includes Trace Trail, Watkins Trail and Nature Trail. Marshall spent a year in the planning process, meeting with the Parks and Recreations Board to ensure all the signs were compliant with existing codes.

Marshall is the son of David and Margaret Marshall. Through Scouts, David uncovered a passion for the outdoors and learned many skills that he will continue to use throughout his life. –

