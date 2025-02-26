Delivering Generations: OB-GYN Celebrates 50 Years of Service

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Obstetrics and Gynecology Dr, Ronald Orso is a longtime Mountain Brook resident. In 2025, he celebrated 50 years in the medical field as an OBGYN.

Mountain Brook’s own Dr. Ronald Orso is celebrating an extraordinary milestone—50 years of service in obstetrics and gynecology.

Having delivered more than 5,000 babies, Dr. Orso has profoundly impacted the lives of countless families in the community he calls home. Orso and his wife, Diane, moved to Mountain Brook in 1973, where they raised their three children—Jennifer, Josh and Jordan. Two of their children still reside in Mountain Brook, while the third lives in Bluff Park. Several of Orso’s eight grandchildren attend Mountain Brook schools.

Dr. Orso’s passion for medicine began at age 11 when he accompanied his brother-in-law, Milton Donaldson, on house calls.

“He was in a pediatrics residency at the time, so he would carry me with him, and I would see sick children and families that had difficulty paying to go see doctors,” said Orso. “It made a big impression on me. He was a very caring, kind person, and it just impressed me so much that he was really doing something that made a difference.”

Inspired by these experiences, Orso earned a medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Although he initially planned to become a pediatrician, he discovered his calling in obstetrics and gynecology, where he could care for women during life-changing moments.

“Every time you deliver a baby, it is a miracle,” said Orso. “Every delivery is different, but it is a true miracle when you deliver a baby. And that impressed me so much that I’ve wanted to do that for the rest of my life.”

Dr. Orso has worked with Birmingham Obstetrics and Gynecology since 1975. The practice, which recently relocated from St. Vincent’s to The Grand on U.S. 280, has allowed Orso to build deep, lasting connections with his patients, often spanning generations.

“I enjoy my practice because I take care of folks that I have taken

Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Obstetrics and Gynecology Dr, Ronald Orso served in the Army National Guard, where he was deployed to Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Orso retired as a colonel and received the State of Alabama Distinguished Service Medal in 2006.

care of for 50 years,” said Orso. “It’s like being with old friends, and I do consider my patients friends.”

Dr. Orso has shared in both the joys and sorrows of his patients’ lives, celebrating new beginnings while also offering compassion and comfort during challenging times, such as the loss of a child.

In addition to his clinical work, Orso has contributed to women’s healthcare advancements through service on medical boards and committees. He also served in the Army National Guard, where he was deployed to Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Orso retired as a colonel and received the State of Alabama Distinguished Service Medal in 2006.

As he continues his practice, Orso looks forward to continuing his legacy of care.

“What an honor it is to be part of the medical profession and to put on my white coat every day. I can honestly say that every day of my life, I’ve looked forward to getting out of bed and coming to work,” Orso said. “I see people all the time that absolutely hate going to work and all, but I love it, and I would do it even if I didn’t get paid.”

While he’s not quite ready to retire, Orso and his wife have begun to travel and have plans for more trips and lots of time with the grandkids in the future.