Designers put talent on display at 2019 Decorators’ ShowHouse

× Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. The Lemak Estate on Cherokee Road.

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra’s Volunteer Council is bringing local interior decorators together for the annual Decorators’ ShowHouse.

This year’s house is the Lemak Estate on Cherokee Road. About a dozen professionals from local design and furniture stores will each completely outfit a room of the house, and visitors can tour to gain decorating inspiration and trendy ideas.

The ShowHouse opens April 27, and tours continue through May 12. It is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to tours, there will be special events throughout. A tea room will be open during lunch Tuesday through Friday, and Doodles will serve sorbets and ices on Saturdays. The Decorator Sales area, in the home’s kitchen, and the Symphony Shop offer the chance to purchase items from each room, antiques, art and more.

There will be a fashion show May 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and a Mother’s Day Tea on May 12, with flowers for moms and grandmothers.

The ShowHouse will also host seminars with some of the selected decorators, April 30-May 3 and May 7, 8 and 10 at 1 p.m. Topics include getting your home market-ready, tips for incorporating art, creating an inspiration board, defining your design style and more.

Parking is located at Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church, 3405 Brookwood Road, and a shuttle will run to the house until an hour before closing. Children younger than 8 are not allowed in the ShowHouse, and large bags, backpacks, umbrellas and photography are also prohibited. The Volunteer Council recommends wearing comfortable shoes.

Tickets are $25 after April 26, or $20 each for groups of 20 or more people. Proceeds benefit the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

For more information about ShowHouse programs or where to purchase tickets, call 989-4009 or visit svcalabama.com.