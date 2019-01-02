Eagle rank awarded to Thomason

× Expand Submitted by Deirdre Knight Robert Thomason

For his Eagle Project, Robert Thomason, son of Scott and Nancy Thomason of Mountain Brook, built an arbor for the Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church Community Garden. Thomason led a volunteer crew that worked 109 hours on the project and raised $1,045 for materials.

During his scouting career, Thomason has hiked and backpacked 410 miles, paddled more than 100 miles and spent 111 nights camping. He has gone on all three High Adventure Trips, earning a Triple Crown, and completed 31 merit badges, making him eligible for both the Bronze Palm and Gold Palm. He was awarded the Arrow of light and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow.

Submitted by Deirdre Knight