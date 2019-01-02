Eagle Scout rank awarded to Knight

× Expand Submitted by Deirdre Knight Michael Knight

Michael Knight of Troop 320 recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout after completing his Eagle Project at the Levite JCC. Michael lead a project that resulted in new stairs at the trailhead between the LJCC and The Altamont School. The trailhead provides access to more than 20 miles of trails that many have enjoyed over the years.

Michael has served in several leadership positions at Troop 320 including Troop Guide (twice), Chaplain Aide, Patrol Leader, Assistant SPL and Senior Patrol Leader. He has earned 25 merit badges, backpacked 147 miles, cycled 97 miles, spent 83 nights camping and has earned the Polar Bear badge. He also completed high adventure trips to Philmont and Sea Base.

Michael will tell you that he has experienced strong friendships and brotherhood in scouting, and that some of his closest friends have come from scouting.

Michael matriculated at Vanderbilt University this fall and is majoring in mathematics and economics. While attending Mountain Brook High School, Michael was a member of the National Honor Society and received a National Merit Commendation and a bronze medal award on the National Spanish Exam. He competed in cross country at MBHS and was a member of the debate team, through which he competed in tournaments across the country.

Michael began working at La Paz during his freshman year in high school, and over several years worked his way up to head host. He also worked at Otey’s and, during his senior year, worked as an intern at Dynamic Biosciences, a biotech startup in downtown Birmingham.

Michael is the son of proud parents Deirdre Fife Knight and Steven Knight.

