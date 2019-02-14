Easter celebrations scheduled across Mountain Brook

× Expand Staff photo. Community members attend the Crestline Egg Hunt last March. Children picked up 4,000 eggs in a matter of moments, met baby goats and took pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Before Easter comes on Sunday, April 21, there will be several opportunities for families in Mountain Brook to enjoy the Easter season with Easter egg hunts and visits from the Easter Bunny himself.

Below are Easter events hosted by various organizations throughout Mountain Brook.

OFFSHOOTS GARDEN CLUB

On April 6 at noon, the Offshoots Garden Club will host its Easter Egg Hunt at Overton Park, which will include about 3,000 eggs. The garden club will provide the eggs, and this is its biggest event of the year, said Kim Eriksson, one of the event organizers.

The longstanding tradition also has a backup date of April 13 in case of bad weather.

In addition to the egg hunt, families can enjoy face painting, a cake walk, live music and the Easter Bunny. A section will be made for little children and for older kids, too, Eriksson said.

Eriksson advised visitors to arrive at the event early as the eggs go fast.

EASTER EGG ROLL

Taking over from the Crestline merchants in 2018, the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will once again host the Easter Egg Roll on April 20 at 10 a.m. in front of the Emmet O’Neal Library, said Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Project Manager Molly Wallace.

The Easter Bunny will appear again this year, riding in a fire truck with the Mountain Brook Fire Department, and will help throw eggs off the truck. While the event is open to all ages, younger children are especially encouraged to attend, as there is not much hunting involved, Wallace said.

The event is typically well attended and is one of Mountain Brook’s “treasured traditions,” Wallace said.

EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA

For those wanting to visit the Birmingham Zoo, zoo staff will once again host the Easter Eggstravaganza on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event, which will happen rain or shine, is a traditional egg hunt, and children who gather 10 eggs will receive a pair of bunny ears.

There is also an adult Easter egg hunt. Adult egg hunt winners can walk away with special zoo tours, memberships and a variety of prizes all valued at $50 or more, said Samil Baker, public relations and social media manager for the zoo.

The schedule for the egg hunt is:

► 10-11 a.m.: Ages 0-12 on Henley Park

► 11:15 a.m.: Adult egg hunt at Trails of Africa playground

► 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Ages 0-12 on Henley Park

At 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on April 20, the Easter Bunny will also be eating breakfast with local families. For members, it’s $25 for adults and $20 for kids, while non-members will pay $30 for adults and $25 for kids. The event will be held in Nourish205, Baker said.

“Enjoy a scrumptious scrambled egg, pancakes and sausage breakfast with orange juice and coffee followed by a visit from the Easter Bunny,” Baker said.

Children will receive a holiday gift, and the price covers zoo admission for the day, an unlimited ride Wristband, breakfast, holiday craft, animal greeting and a visit and photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.