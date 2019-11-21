Elliott, Trammell become Eagle Scouts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carl Elliott. Drew Elliott (left) and Worth Trammell of Boy Scout Troop 28 received their Eagle awards at a Court of Honor ceremony Nov. 17.

Carl A. Elliott, IV (Drew) is a member of Boy Scout Troop 28 at Independent Presbyterian Church. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Vulcan District Eagle Board on Aug. 8 and was honored at an Eagle Court of Honor on Nov. 17. Drew is the son of Carl and Samantha Elliott.

He is the 182nd Eagle Scout recipient from Troop 28. In his scouting career, he earned 25 merit badges and camped 32 nights. He served in several leadership positions in Troop 28, attended the Northwest Trek in Washington state and Victoria, Canada, and participated in Sea Base high adventure camp in the Abaco Islands, Bahamas.

Drew’s Eagle Scout project was at the Children’s Fresh Air Farm (CFAF), a ministry of Independent Presbyterian Church. The CFAF serves disadvantaged youth, the IPC community and its youth ministries. He created a permanent, defined level outdoor activity space next to an existing pavilion in the woods.

The flat outdoor area improves opportunities for picnics and activities for Sunday school classes, children's youth groups and disadvantaged children of Birmingham. Drew led 13 scouts, friends and family to build the outdoor space using large 12- and 8-foot beams, concrete and 20 tons of donated gravel from Vulcan Materials.

He raised over $3,100 for the project that took 200-plus volunteer man hours.

Drew is a junior at Mountain Brook High School, where he is a member of the Spartans football team. He is a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, is involved in Bigtime Ministries and volunteers as a Mountain Brook Athletics rec basketball coach.

Rushton Worth Trammell, a member of Boy Scout Troop 28 at Independent Presbyterian Church, earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Vulcan District Board on Sept. 12. He was honored at a Court of Honor ceremony Nov. 17, where he was pinned with his great-grandfather’s Eagle Medal from 1929. Worth is the son of Buddy and Katherine Trammell.

In his scouting career, Worth earned 21 merit badges and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow. He served in several leadership positions in his troop and attended the Northwest Trek in Washington and Canada in 2016.

Worth’s Eagle Scout project benefited the Children’s Fresh Air Farm (CFAF), a ministry of Independent Presbyterian Church. CFAF recently added a sixth grade class to the summer camp for underprivileged children. Worth led 13 volunteers to build custom window seat bookshelves for the sixth grade classroom in order to maximize the space. He also held a book drive and collected sixth grade reading material.

He collected over 250 books and raised $1,740 for his project that took over 110 volunteer hours to complete.

Worth is a junior at Mountain Brook High School. He is a member of Mountain Brook Baptist Church and is involved in Bigtime Ministries and Young Life.

Submitted by Carl Elliott.