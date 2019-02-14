Event series to help students prepare for next chapter in life

× Expand Staff photo. The Emmet O’Neal Library will host the “Find Your Way” series through June with the help of different presenters going over a variety of topics.

With many kids getting ready for their next stage in life, which is likely college, the Emmet O’Neal Library wants to help prepare them through a series of events.

Named “Find Your Way,” librarian Matt Lane said the idea is to get “the teens prepared for college or for career, whatever path they want to choose.”

“Working with the teens, it’s just a time of great questioning in their lives as to which direction they’re going to go in, and this is a great way to give them some tools in order to figure that out,” he said.

The series runs through June, and Lane, with the help of different presenters, will be going over a variety of topics:

► March 2: Paying for College. 10 a.m. to noon.

► March 30: Dorm room cooking. 1-4 p.m.

► April 20: Safety and self-defense.1-4 p.m.

► April 27: Stress management and mindfulness. 1-3 p.m.

► May 11: DIY car maintenance. 1-4 p.m.

► May 25: Self-care and budgeting.1-3 p.m.

► June 8: Q&A with college student panel. 1-3 p.m.

The events this month, paying for college and dorm room cooking, will feature former financial adviser Fergus Tuohy discussing “how to finance a college education without putting yourself in too much debt,” and a hands-on learning experience about creative recipes for cooking in a dorm room.

At the end of the programs, Lane said he hopes the students “gain a little greater understanding of themselves and what they want out of life,” and realize the resources the library offers.

The events are geared toward grades 10-12, although Lane said other ages are welcome. Registration is not required but is preferred. Visit eolib.org for more.