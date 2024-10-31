Faces of Mountain Brook: Mae Schofield joins the Mountain Brook Dorians

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Mae runs onto the field with the dance team. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Mae dresses up in a Dorian uniform to walk alongside mother Anna Schofield, the head coach of the Mountain Brook dance team. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Mae holds the hand of a member of the Mountain Brook Dorian dance team. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Mae watches two older Dorians chat before a game. Prev Next

Three-year-old Mae Schofield donned her sparkly Mountain Brook Dorian uniform for the first time on Sept. 20, during the Mountain Brook vs. Oxford football game.

Mae was led down the field by her mother, Dorian head coach Anna Schofield, who danced for Mountain Brook from 2006 to 2009. Last year, Schofield led the Dorians to a national title in the large kick division. While Mae is many years away from her eligibility to compete for Mountain Brook, her mother is certain her personality would make her an outstanding team member.

“Mae is sweet and loving. She has a natural act to put on a performance,” Schofield said. “But it’s nothing I ever pushed. She wants to do it.”

As Mae grows into her sparkly uniform, her mother knows her passion for dancing may change. Schofield’s decision to involve Mae with the Dorians was based on the importance of a strong female influence on the young girl.

“Mae really opens up with the older girls,” Schofield said. “They are strong role models and someone that I hope Mae can look up to in the future.”

Whether Mae grows into the role of dancing Dorian or another talented Mountain Brook youth, her mother and alumni dancers will watch on with pride.