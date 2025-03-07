Faces of Mountain Brook: Scout Nora Henderson is on a Sweet Mission

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Nora Henderson, a daisy scout at Cherokee Bend Elementary, poses with cookie boxes that will be sold in the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie Season. Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Nora Henderson, a daisy scout at Cherokee Bend Elementary, poses with cookie boxes that will be sold in the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie Season. Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Nora Henderson, a daisy scout at Cherokee Bend Elementary, poses with cookie boxes that will be sold in the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie Season.

Nora Henderson, a student at Cherokee Bend Elementary in Mountain Brook, is aiming to break her personal record for Girl Scout cookie sales.

Last year, Henderson sold 170 boxes, surpassing her original goal of 40. In her second year as a Daisy Scout, she aims to pass her personal record by selling more than 200 boxes. Her troop will choose to donate the proceeds to groups like Special Olympics or city schools that can use the money to help local children.

The Daisy Scout says, “Thin Mints are my favorite cookie because they are the only cookies with mint in them.”

Cookie sales provide the scouts with an opportunity to practice counting, money management and public service. Henderson says that being a scout makes her feel strong and teaches her teamwork and goal-setting.

“Soft skills are huge,” said Henderson's mother, Mandi. “The organization really understands how to teach girls how to be a sister to every scout. You can see the real-life payoff.”

Girl Scout cookie sales will continue into late March and April, so look for Henderson and other scouts to help them give back to the community by buying a sweet treat.