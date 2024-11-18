Faces: Trent Stewart brings "terroir" with the Beaujolais Nouveau Celebration

× 1 of 12 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook, AL hosts Terroir Tuesday, a wine tasting and educational experience available by reservation. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 2 of 12 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook, AL hosts Terroir Tuesday, a wine tasting and educational experience available by reservation. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 3 of 12 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook, AL hosts Terroir Tuesday, a wine tasting and educational experience available by reservation. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 4 of 12 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Trent Stewart, the co-owner of Golden Age Wine, greets guests with glasses of wine. Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook, AL hosts Terroir Tuesday, a wine tasting and educational experience available by reservation. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 5 of 12 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook, AL hosts Terroir Tuesday, a wine tasting and educational experience available by reservation. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 6 of 12 Expand Starnes Digital Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook, AL hosts Terroir Tuesday, a wine tasting and educational experience available by reservation. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 7 of 12 Expand Starnes Digital Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook, AL hosts Terroir Tuesday, a wine tasting and educational experience available by reservation. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 8 of 12 Expand Starnes Digital Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook, AL hosts Terroir Tuesday, a wine tasting and educational experience available by reservation. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 9 of 12 Expand Starnes Digital Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook, AL hosts Terroir Tuesday, a wine tasting and educational experience available by reservation. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 10 of 12 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook, AL hosts Terroir Tuesday, a wine tasting and educational experience available by reservation. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 11 of 12 Expand Starnes Digital Trent Stewart, the co-owner of Golden Age Wine, teaches guests about the new Beaujolais. Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook, AL hosts Terroir Tuesday, a wine tasting and educational experience available by reservation. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 12 of 12 Expand Starnes Digital Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook, AL hosts Terroir Tuesday, a wine tasting and educational experience available by reservation. Photo by Savannah Schmidt Prev Next

From Nov. 19-21, the James Beard Award-nominated Golden Age Wine bar will host a Beaujolais Nouveau celebration with a new wine flight each day. This event corresponds with the international release of wine from the French region of Beaujolais after the grapes have been harvested.

While many large wine producers add tons of sugar and chemicals into cheap wine bottles, the owners of Golden Age Wine continually prioritize buying natural, quality wine from small makers abroad.

In 2008, co-owner Trent Stewart stepped into a winery in Pommard, France, that would forever alter his career path.

“We had five glasses in front of us. They were all red, all from the same village, all made the same way,” Trent stated. “The only difference was the place in Pommard where the grapes grew. The wines were dramatically different.”

An employee of the winery explained the French concept of “Terroir” to Stewart, which loosely translates to ‘a sense of place.’ Stewart loved tasting different cultures, climates, and towns with a glass of wine.

“I had been hit by a lightning bolt,” Stewart said.

In America, Stewart began to network and learn more as a wine wholesaler at Western Supermarket in Mountain Brook.

In 2019, Stewart and fellow wine enthusiast Brandon Loper leaped into business co-ownership, opening Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook Village.

“I feel like we are in a golden age of wine,” Stewart said. “People are about what is going into their bodies. We are also able to import much more.”

Stewart now offers education opportunities during wine tastings on Terroir Tuesdays, available by reservation two times a month.

The three-day Beaujolais celebration this week lines up well with the Thanksgiving holiday. Stewart says Beaujolais "is a perfect turkey day wine" since it "is a versatile red wine that mirrors the cranberry sauce."

Join Stewart and Loper for this celebration to taste the essence of various French wineries. Their location in Mountain Brook Village will celebrate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Their wine garden in the city will celebrate from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.

