Fenn, McDonald earn Eagle Scout rank

× Expand Submitted by Renee Fenn Blake Fenn and Will McDonald.

An Eagle Court of Honor Ceremony was held on Sunday, Oct. 21 to recognize Blake Fenn and Will McDonald from Boy Scout Troop 63 at Canterbury United Methodist Church.

During his scouting career, Blake earned 23 merit badges and held leadership positions as troop quartermaster, troop chaplain and patrol quartermaster.

Blake’s Eagle project was two-fold. First, he conducted a book supply drive for Grantswood Community School where he collected 1,971 books through donations and then provided a free book fair for students to come at the end of the year to select books to start their own home library over the summer.

Then, he lead a assembly and installation of two Little Free Libraries in neighboring trailer home parks where a majority of the Grantswood students reside. He raised an excess of $2,000 and was able to make a donation to Grantswood Community School.

Blake is the son of Renee and Scott Fenn and is a senior at Mountain Brook High School. He plans to attend Baylor University and pursue a business degree in sports, strategy and sales.

While a scout at Troop 63, Will earned 24 merit badges and held leadership positions as quartermaster and assistant patrol leader.

For his Eagle Service Project, Will built an outdoor classroom at Mountain Brook Elementary with eight benches and a podium. He raised money to cover the construction cost and the project was completed with help of fellow Scout members.

The excess Funds raised at the end of the project were donated to Mountain Brook Elementary.Will is senior at Mountain Brook High School where he plays on the varsity tennis team. He is a member of Canterbury UMC.Will is the son of Argie and Bill McDonald.

Submitted by Renee Fenn