Former students use Eagle Scout projects to give back to MBE

Photo courtesy of Carla Ward. Luke Gilbert and MBE teacher Suzanne Andrews create a compost bin for Gilbert's Eagle Scout project.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement in the Boy Scouts and is only attained after the Scout develops and performs a service project for the benefit of his community.

For his Eagle Scout Project, Luke Gilbert, a 10th grader at MBHS, created a garden and compost bin in a MBE courtyard. He collaborated with fifth grade teacher Suzanne Andrews to develop his project. It is intended to help students apply science concepts using hands-on experience by focusing on recycling and protecting the Earth’s resources. He dedicated his project to MBE’s beloved front office assistant Stewart Sevier, who retired last year after working for 29 years at MBE.

Will McDonald, who just graduated from MBHS and will attend Baylor in the fall, focused his Eagle Scout Project on building an outdoor classroom along MBE’s nature trail. To create the space, he poured a concrete slab and built eight benches and a podium. This classroom will allow MBE students to learn outside while enjoying the natural beauty surrounding the school. Will donated excess funds raised for the project back to MBE.

Will acknowledged that an Eagle Scout project “requires a lot of hard work and leadership” and chose to complete his project at MBE because it “has always been very special to me and I wanted to give back to the place that gave me so much.” MBE is grateful that its former students continue to exhibit the values learned at MBE and invest in future “Lancer Leaders.”

