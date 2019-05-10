Freeman earns Eagle Scout

× Expand Submitted by Carolyn Freeman Reid Freeman.

Reid Freeman earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Vulcan District Eagle Board of Review on Dec. 13. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 320 at Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church, under the leadership of Frank Tynes.

A Court of Honor ceremony was held on March 17 to recognize Reid’s achievement.

For his Eagle Scout service project, Freeman led the construction of a brick pathway at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park.

Freeman has served in numerous leadership positions for Troop 320 including troop guide, instructor, quartermaster, scribe, assistant patrol leader, patrol leader and assistant senior patrol leader. He earned 21 merit badges and has hiked 183 miles with 74 night of camping, including high adventure trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and Sea Base in the Florida Keys.

Freeman is a junior at Mountain Brook High School, where he is a member of the National Honor Society, plays on the varsity soccer team and is active on the math team and various other clubs. He is a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church, where he serves as an acolyte.

Reid is the son of Carolyn and John Freeman. He is the grandson of Sharon and Robert Amos and Evelyn Freeman and the late Donald E. Freeman.

Submitted by Carolyn Freeman