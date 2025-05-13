From Blank to Bold: Artist Gina Sian brings color to life in latest adventure

× Expand Gian Sian

Gina Sian is a self-proclaimed “career adventurer,” with a resume spanning jobs in computer science, nonprofit work, higher education, community engagement and now art.

A member of the Mountain Brook Art Association, Sian’s mediums of choice include soft pastels, acrylic and oil paint. She launched her art business, G Sian Art, in 2023.

“I’ve enjoyed art making on the side as a hobby for many years, but I didn’t really start taking it seriously until a couple of years ago,”Sian said, “and the journey of going from a blank canvas to something you’ve created with your hands is just exhilarating. I’m hooked and excited to have launched my business.”

Sian’s work draws from American Impressionism and the Hudson River School style–a mid-19th-century American art movement characterized by landscape paintings that emphasized the beauty and grandeur of the country’s landscape.

“I enjoy getting lost in artworks that take us someplace else and allow us to stay there and renew ourselves in what we’re looking at,”Sian said, “which is why I’m very much inspired by the work of American Impressionists and the Hudson River School type of painting because they can capture the romance and beauty of light and landscape and trees and forests and bring it to our homes, and that’s what I tried to do with my artwork. “

Sian records and shares her artmaking process with the community on her Instagram @gsianart. Her work can also be seen on her website at gsianart.com or on display at the MBAA’s Art in the Village event on May 6 in Crestline Village.