From storyteller to librarian: Matthew Layne

Matthew Layne did not set out to become a librarian, but his path toward storytelling began long before he ever stepped inside a library. After years spent working in the restaurant industry and teaching preschoolers, he found himself searching for a new direction. A job posting for a storyteller caught his attention, and what seemed like a curious title quickly became a life-changing opportunity. Matthew auditioned with stories and songs for two librarians and soon began his first role at the North Birmingham Library. He worked across multiple branches and especially loved sharing stories with children at the hospital. From that first day, he says the library felt like a homecoming.

Matthew later joined the O’Neal Library as a teen librarian, helping expand the young adult collection and growing the teen advisory board from a handful of students to dozens. Today, he serves as an IT and customer experience librarian, blending creativity with community service.

Surrounded by books each day, Matthew says reading continually strengthens his writing voice. His work is shaped by his love of folk tales, his Alabama roots and moments of wonder he has witnessed while sharing stories. His advice for new writers is simple and encouraging: read often and let your voice grow naturally through practice.