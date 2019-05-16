Gardens to host movie showings this summer

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosted a Flicks among the Flowers movie night with a screening of “Hitch” on June 6, 2018.

Guests at Flicks Among the Flowers can enjoy movies under the stars surrounded by the beauty of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Wednesday evenings this summer. Bring a blanket and find a spot on the lawn to enjoy the film.

The event, in its sixth year, will feature baseball themed movies. “The Sandlot” will be shown on Wednesday, June 5, and “Field of Dreams” on Wednesday, July 17.

Mindy Black, director of communications and marketing for the gardens, said they chose two family friendly films for this year’s event.

“We thought it would be a fun experience to reach a wide audience and these are beloved films,” she said. “It’s a wonderful way to get people out to enjoy summer in the gardens.”

Average attendance varies from 275 to 500 depending on the weather. Guests can bring in food, but Kathy G’s Garden Cafe will have food and beverages available for purchase. No pets or outside alcoholic beverages are allowed.

The event is for the community, but also a member appreciation event. BBG members will have a special reserved seating area.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Birmingham residents and families to experience movies on the big screen in a natural setting, and also have a chance to explore the gardens before the film begins,” Black said.

Bring a blanket or low-profile lawn chairs to sit on the grass in the formal garden in front of the conservatory. The gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m.

Admission to the gardens is free, but a $5 donation for the movie is suggested to benefit the ongoing stewardship and enhancement of the Gardens, education programs and outreach activities, educational programs and enhancement of the gardens.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org/flicks-among-the-flowers.php.