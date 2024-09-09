Get To Know: Animal control officer Preston Sloan

by

Preston Sloan is an animal control officer with the Mountain Brook Police Department.

Q: What inspired you to pursue a career in law enforcement?

A: I got into this line of work because I've always loved animals and the welfare of animals is very important to me, but they don't have a voice. And I like to be that voice when I can. 

Q: How long have you been an officer?

A: I've been with the Mountain Brook Police Department for eight years now. 

Q: What is the best part about your job?

A: The best part of my job is that I get to play with dogs every day, and the fact that I never know what each day is gonna hold.

Q: What's something you enjoy doing away from work?

A: When I'm not at work, I enjoy being outdoors with my wife and daughter, going to the lake, swimming, fishing and stuff. 

Q: What's something interesting people might not know about you?

A: I've had a goat farm for basically my whole life, and my one and only work injury I've ever had was from trying to catch a goat here in Mountain Brook, and I have a nice scar on my leg to prove it.