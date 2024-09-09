Get To Know: Animal control officer Preston Sloan

Expand Photo courtesy of MBPD. Preston Sloan spends his days working to ensure the safety of a variety of species within city limits, rescuing everything from household pets like cats and dogs to animals such as owls and goats.

Preston Sloan is an animal control officer with the Mountain Brook Police Department.

Q: What inspired you to pursue a career in law enforcement?

A: I got into this line of work because I've always loved animals and the welfare of animals is very important to me, but they don't have a voice. And I like to be that voice when I can.

Q: How long have you been an officer?

A: I've been with the Mountain Brook Police Department for eight years now.

Q: What is the best part about your job?

A: The best part of my job is that I get to play with dogs every day, and the fact that I never know what each day is gonna hold.

Q: What's something you enjoy doing away from work?

A: When I'm not at work, I enjoy being outdoors with my wife and daughter, going to the lake, swimming, fishing and stuff.

Q: What's something interesting people might not know about you?

A: I've had a goat farm for basically my whole life, and my one and only work injury I've ever had was from trying to catch a goat here in Mountain Brook, and I have a nice scar on my leg to prove it.