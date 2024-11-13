Get to know: Anthony Flores, Mountain Brook public works employee

Anthony Flores is a heavy equipment operator with the City of Mountain Brook’s department of public works. In this interview, he shares what’s special about his job during the holiday season and talks about his involvement with his church.

Q: Tell us a bit about you.

A: Hello, everybody. My name is Anthony Flores. I'm a heavy equipment operator at the city of Mountain Brook public works department. And, among the many different tasks that I do for the city of Mountain Brook, one in particular is I'm the crew leader of the small public works crew that many of you have probably seen around the villages every November decorating our beautiful villages with the Christmas decorations.

I was born and raised in Fultondale, Ala. and I now live in Oak Grove with my wife, Kinsey, and my son, Ethan, who is nearly one year old.

Some things I love to do are spending time with my family and serving at my church alongside my wife, leading our youth ministry there.

Q: How did you decide to pursue your career?

A: I worked with my dad as a teenager and doing various types of construction work, and so I've always had this passion and this love for this hands-on work.

And so, when this job was offered to me in 2020 by my father-in-law, I just knew that this was for me and I knew that I'd be learning so many great new skills while simultaneously working with so many great people. And, after four years of being here, I can say that this job turned out to be exactly what I thought it would be andI'm extremely grateful for where I am today.

Q: What’s something about you that people might be surprised to learn?

A: Something about me that might surprise those who are acquainted with me is thatI'm a Bible teacher and a preacher. And so, those who know me, know that I'm someone who's mostly quiet and mostly just kept to myself. And so, to know that I'm one who stands up in front of crowds and teaches and preaches the Bible is probably a shocker to those who are so acquainted with my just kept-to-myself and quiet demeanor.

Q: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

A: I would definitely make it so thatI would get up easily and get my day started after my first morning alarm. So, I set so many alarms in the morning because I have a bad tendency to turn off my alarm one after the other and lay back down all the way to the very last last minute alarm. And then, I have to get up in a hurry and get ready. And I just know that if I was able to get up more easily on that first alarm, I would have time to have personal time to myself in the morning and be able to start my day off just on a better foot. And so, that's definitely one thing about myself that I would change if I had the chance.