Get to know: Artist Sally Burroughs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sally Jean Burrough. Sally Jean Burroughs with some of her art. Sally Jean Burrough stands with some of her art.

Painting was always something Sally Jean Burroughs had done quietly. Whether it was between teaching or raising her growing family, she had always found those peaceful moments during her day to fuel her passion. Now, Burroughs is successfully hosting pop-up shops around the city and is making her knack for creativity a business.

Burroughs says she is particularly drawn to natural landscapes, inspired by her Southern upbringing.

“I’m inspired by Southern landscapes, Low Country marshes, European travel and layered interiors that feel collected over time. I create with the belief that art should feel like it truly belongs in the space it hangs — elevated, but approachable,” Burroughs said.

Her speciality in abstract landscape and botanicals began with mixing simple watercolors and taking inspiration from mixed media textures. Some of her landscapes can be seen at Postmark Paris Antiques. Previously, she had the honor of having her work featured at Architectural Heritage, a local European and antique store located in Homewood.

“Hosting curated pop-ups and seasonal releases has been one of the most rewarding parts of this journey. My upcoming Garden Party collection explores color, texture and bold florals.

“I’m also continuing to build relationships within the interior design community, creating pieces that designers can confidently place and collectors can live with for years,” Burroughs said.

Be sure to catch Burroughs around Birmingham and follow her on Instagram @sallyburroughsart for information about her latest pop-up shows.