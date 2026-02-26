Get to know: Artist Sherri Springer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sherri Springer. Artist Sherri Springer Artist Sherri Springer.

Q: How did you first get into creating art for homes?

A: I began by doing a few commissions here and there for friends. While living at the beach during COVID, I received numerous commission requests for coastal pieces. I love contributing to someone’s design look.

Q: What made you want to focus your specialty in the Birmingham area?

A: I always loved visiting Birmingham. Born and raised in nearby Montgomery, it still seems like the coolest “big Southern city” to me … with so much to do and many opportunities to grow and promote artwork, including my Auburn- and Alabama-themed artwork. With some family remaining in Montgomery, it’s nice to be back to “sweet home Alabama.”

Q: What has been one of the proudest moments of your art career?

A: One of the proudest moments, and definitely the most special, was being able to share the budding interest of painting with my mom before she passed. Since she was an incredibly talented oil painter, it was a very special time between us. I hold those memories close.

Q: What are some future events you have planned?

A: I’m really having fun being involved in some local events — Ross Bridge Farmers Market, occasional pop ups (including Aloft in Homewood) and exhibiting with Grand Bohemian Gallery Mountain Brook. [I] hope to explore more opportunities in 2026. Also, my new shop space “Just A Love Gift” is keeping me pretty busy, where I offer affordable art products — reproductions of my original paintings. [It’s] located in Painted Tree Boutiques on U.S. 280. I also have an upcoming spring exhibit with gallery representation in New York. They discovered my abstract work in 2021.