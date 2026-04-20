Get to know: Author, artist Elizabeth Hubbard

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Hubbard. Elizabeth Hubbard, a Homewood artist and author Elizabeth Hubbard, a Homewood artist and author, draws on her childhood in Mountain Brook and her experience with hearing loss to create inclusive stories that reflect belonging and resilience.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I was born with 96% hearing loss in both ears. I am able to hear in one ear with a hearing aid. I don’t like to talk about myself as deaf — I just have a hard time hearing. I grew up in Mountain Brook and went to Brenau College in Gainesville, GA. I got married, and we lived in Georgia for a while before moving back to Alabama. We settled in Homewood, and our children grew up in the schools there. I’m now a grandmother to five grandchildren between the ages of 1 and 6 — whew! I’ve spent my career as an artist in different mediums. I’ve done Raku pottery, painted abstracts, taught children’s classes and hosted networking events for other artists.

Q: “Summertime on West Moncrest” is inspired by your childhood in Mountain Brook. What memories from growing up there most shaped this story?

A: We played outside all the time! We rode our bikes, went to the creek, made dandelion crowns and played [in] each other’s yards. We’d go inside for lunch, and then it was back outside! There were no cell phones — it was a different experience than many kids have today. We loved the Crestline shops that had candy, hot dogs and Coke floats! Every Christmas, all the neighborhood kids would go to Ms. Reese’s house to make and decorate sugar cookies. We loved all the time we spent together!

Q: The title even includes a real street name. What made you decide to anchor the book so clearly in your hometown?

A: I have so many good memories there. It’s a street that connects the whole neighborhood. From there, we could easily get to the creek or go down to Crestline Village. But I hope that many kids, regardless of where they live, can see this story taking place in their own neighborhoods where kids love going outside and playing together.

Q: You’ve built a career as an abstract artist and art instructor, with a studio in Mountain Brook. What inspired you to step into children’s literature at this point in your life?

A: I have always wanted to write a children’s book. I started planning for this one in 2016 … taking notes and shaping the story into what it eventually became.

Q: You were born with 96% hearing loss. How did your experience growing up with a disability in Mountain Brook influence Lizzie the Lion’s character?

A: I went to speech and hearing therapy every day until 4th or 5th grade. Doctors weren’t sure if I’d ever learn to speak and thought I might need to go to a special school. My parents were very determined that I would be able to do anything I put my mind to. I learned to speak up for myself and others, and Lizzie the Lion portrays that characteristic in the book.

Q: Rather than illustrating the book yourself, you chose to focus on writing and collaborate with another local creative. What was behind that decision?

A: Illustrating a children’s book requires a very special skillset … and even involves understanding a lot of the technology behind printing these days! I loved the work Michelle has done with other children’s books (“Fetch, Cat. Fetch” by Charles Ghigna is my favorite!) and was so excited about the opportunity to work with someone who has her talent and vision. After I met her, I learned she lived right down the street from me!

Q: How did working with illustrator Michelle Hazelwood-Hyde shape the final look and feel of the story?

A: She really brought my characters to life. They’re based on my sister and best friends growing up. I really wanted the animal characters to mirror the real people in my life. Michelle did a beautiful job of showing how our differences are beautiful. We worked together to pick the colors and flow of the visuals. She also helped me to include some special themes and messages, like the rainbow and diamonds on the end sheets, as a thank you to friends who’ve been there for me through the years.

Q: Inclusion and kindness are central themes. Why do you believe those messages are especially important for children today?

A: In my art classes, I often see children comparing themselves to one another. Some are perfectionists … some are really creative — they all see things differently. I try to remind them that they’re painting from their hearts and the differences in our art are beautiful. I encourage them to paint what they feel. I want everyone to feel included and valued, and I hope they take that with them when they leave my art classes.

Q: What would it have meant to you as a child to read a story like this — one where a character with a hearing aid is simply part of the adventure?

A: I would have loved having a story about someone who looked like me. I would have felt less alone. I think disabilities are more prominent than we even realize. Some people’s might not be as obvious or visible, but so many kids are feeling different in some way. I wanted everyone to feel included and recognized. And I wanted kids to see that what all kids really want is to play, have fun and belong.

Q: What has the response been so far from readers in Homewood and Mountain Brook?

A: Everyone says they love the book! They tell me it’s relatable for their kids. They especially love that I used animals instead of people and that there are so many vibrant colors.

Q: You held your book launch at O'Neal Library. What does it mean to you to debut this story in the community where it all began?

A: Even though it was a very cold and windy day, it was really special having everyone come out and celebrate! It was so fun to be in Crestline and read a book written about growing up just down the street!

Q: If local families walk away from your launch event with one lasting impression about “Summertime on West Moncrest,” what do you hope it is?

A: I hope everyone remembers that we’re all unique in our own ways, flaws and all! We’re perfectly imperfect!