Get to know: Birmingham Boys Choir member Micah Rich

Micah Rich has been a member of the Birmingham Boys Choir for five years. In this interview, he shares how he got involved with the choir and some of his favorite memories from the group.

Q: How did you get involved in performing?

A: I got involved in the Birmingham Boys Choir when my mom took me to the Boys Choir office to meet Mr. [Ken] Berg, and I found out that I had a talent for singing and that I enjoyed it too.

Q: Who inspires you as a performer?

A: I'm inspired by the older boys in the BBC and Mr. Berg, who's a really great teacher and he helps us a lot.

Q: What is your favorite/most memorable performance?

A: My favorite or most memorable performance was when I went to Scotland with the Birmingham Boys Choir tour group, and we got to sing in castles, cathedrals and all sorts of neat places.

Q: Tell us about an upcoming performance.

A: One upcoming performance for the Birmingham Boys Choir is the annual Christmas concert, which many people know around the community as a great free concert for anybody. It features a wide selection of Christmas music, and it mostly kicks off the season.

Q: What performances do you have upcoming in the next year or so?

A: Coming in February, there is a Three Choirs Festival, which includes the Birmingham Boys Choir, the Birmingham Girls Choir and the Iron City Singers—which my mom is a part of the Iron City Singers and another choir director in the Birmingham Boys Choir is a part of that group too.

And, in March, there is a Taste of Birmingham Festival that will have tasting of food and singing.