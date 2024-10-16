Get to know: Greg Foster, President of the Executive Board of ALL IN Mountain Brook

Greg Foster is the president of the Executive Committee for ALL IN Mountain Brook.

Q: Tell us about your organization.

A: ALL IN Mountain Brook is a nonprofit. It's basically a public service entity that is information resource-based. It provides this information through seminars, speakers, its website, and provides this information to families and, importantly, young people as they navigate their school years.

Q: How did you get involved with this organization?

A: I first became involved with ALL IN Mountain Brook as a speaker on issues that affect teenagers, in particular legal issues that may impact them as they are in junior high and high school.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: What sets us apart from others, or other public service groups, is the partnership that involves the families, the worship community, the school system, local government and local businesses. I mean, this partnership, with everybody chipping in and doing their part, it helps this organization be much stronger, have a much stronger voice and be much more helpful to young people in this community.

Q: What would your participants say they like about you?

A: I hope people, when they talk about ALL IN Mountain Brook, they say this organization is a valuable resource, and, to that degree and to that end, that it provides information that we can use that we can help our family be happier, safer, have a greater sense of well being. If we've provided that as a valuable resource, then we've met what we're trying to accomplish as ALL IN Mountain Brook.

Q: Give us your elevator pitch.

A: Your well-being, our passion. That's what ALL IN Mountain Brook's all about. We're trying to provide information that helps young people safely get through their teenage years, matriculate through high school, graduate high school and go about living their life, reaching their dreams, meeting their goals. If we've done that, if we've helped these young people get to that stage of life, then we feel like we've been successful.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

A: With ALL IN Mountain Brook, we're trying to basically balance two different objectives. One is; let's target on these traditional things that may need to be addressed and discussed, such as ADHD issues or teenage driving or the legal implications for teenagers, those things. But, we also try to address these newer-type issues that involve the internet—internet usage and artificial intelligence.